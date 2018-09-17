VIDEO: Huge rats filmed roaming around pregnant mum's house

A heavily-pregnant mother has shared revolting footage of huge rats roaming around her council-rented house.



Rebecca Asquith and Ross Ashton, from Leigh, have been blighted by a rodent infestation since May, with the rats believed to have swarmed into the home via a cracked drainpipe. They have burrowed into the walls of the house, rendering any rat poison dotted around the house much less effective.

The couple, who have three children and baby number four due imminently, say they are at their "wits end" with the local authority after reporting the issue multiple times, and concerned for the health of their children after the vermin were even found in their young ones' toy boxes.

In a post on social media, Rebecca said she had "reached breaking point" after living in a rat-infested property for months.

She said: "Rats and mice have to eat 60 per cent of their body weight to die from the poison. Obviously because there’s loads they just aren’t dying! And we all know how fast they breed. Council fill the holes with expanding foam and then they just chew back through it. All night we were up with chewing noises and came out onto the landing and they’re chewing through the ceiling! The council workers have said themselves they don’t see this ending!

She added: "I personally think it’s dangerous to be living with rats and mice running around when we have a 3 year old, 2 year old, 10 month old and me being 33 weeks pregnant! I’ve not even managed to even think about preparing for the baby as the house is constantly covered in rat wee and poo."

Paul Barton, director of environment at Wigan Council, said: “We recognise that the family have been living in unacceptable conditions and are working hard with the family to try and resolve these issues.

"Our pest control team have made numerous visits to the property and have identified a number of issues which are contributing to the rat problem which has now escalated, including problems with drains, large household items stored in the garden which have allowed the rats to nest also a number of food sources have now been identified.

"Council officers have visited the property again today to take further action and offer further advice, we have now agreed to take a multi-agency approach to this problem ensuring the relevant help and support is put in place to fully support the young family.”