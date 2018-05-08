Video: Borough shopkeepers threatened at knifepoint

Shopkeepers thought an armed raid was a joke - until one of the thugs vaulted the counter and swung a knife at him.



Police have today issued CCTV footage of the attempted robbery at the Best Local store on Leigh’s Firs Lane at 11pm on Saturday April 7.

Two men wearing balaclavas entered carrying large knives, and demanded money from staff.

Thinking they were joking, one of the employees laughed, but was shocked when the offender jumped over the counter and slashed at him with the blade.

His colleague grabbed a bottle of wine and threw it at the intruders who were then chased out of shop. They made their getaway in a Fiat Punto.

Det Con Chris Waddicar of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “The quick-thinking of the staff meant the two offenders left empty handed, with nothing but the knives they entered the shop with.

“We have released CCTV footage in the hope that someone can help our investigative team to identify who these two men are.

“As our enquiries continue, it’s really important that we hear from people who may have seen the Fiat before or after the incident, or have information that could help our investigation.

Anyone with details should contact police on 0161 856 7292 quoting incident number 2428 of 07/04/18 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.