Vehicle fire causes more disruption on M6

Drivers faced another morning of disruption on the M6 motorway after a car caught fire.



It was only a few hours ago that the northbound carriageway between junction 23 at Haydock and 26 near Orrell was reopened after a fatal crash.

But this morning emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between junctions 26 at Orrell and 27 at Standish for a vehicle fire.

Photographs shared on social media by Highways England show the vehicle well alight at around 7.50am.

Both the northbound and southbound carriageways were closed to traffic while firefighters put out the blaze.

North West Motorway Police tweeted that a man who stopped on the hard shoulder to relieve himself "became irritated" when he was moved on by police, so the ambulance and fire services could get to the incident.

All lanes have now reopened.