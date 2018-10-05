Van driver flees after crashing into two vehicles

A van was driven on the wrong side of the road and hit two vehicles, before the driver and passenger fled on foot.



The silver Vauxhall Vivaro van collided with a Transit van being driven in the opposite direction on Chapel Green Road in Hindley on Friday.

Other news: Presley's family in search for nurse



The Vauxhall van then went onto the correct side of the road, but hit the back of a parked silver Ford C-Max car.

It came to a stop and the male driver and his female passenger left on foot.

Emergency services were called at noon and firefighters made sure the vehicles were safe.

Allan Dowell, watch manager at Hindley fire station, said: "The works van had damage to the bodywork on the front and glass panels on the side.

"The van which crashed with the perpetrators in was badly damaged to the front.

"The parked car was hit at the rear, but it was only minor damage to the bumper."

He said the pair who fled would probably have been injured in the incident.

The ambulance service sent a rapid response vehicle to check on three men in the Transit van.

They had possible minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment, a spokesman said.

Police are investigating what happened and said a 37-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent.

Anyone with information is asked to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.