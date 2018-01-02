Upstairs window removed to rescue man hurt in fall

A man was carried out of his home through an upstairs window after being injured in a fall.

The emergency services were called to a terraced house on Henrietta Street in Leigh at around 10am on Tuesday after a man fell down the stairs.

Paramedics were concerned about being able to keep him flat and carry him down the stairs safely, in case he had any spinal injuries.

So they called the fire service for help to get the 54-year-old man out of the house.

Chris Ogden, a firefighter based in Leigh, said: "A gentleman had fallen down the stairs and managed to get himself back upstairs, but realised he was in quite a bit of pain.

"The ambulance service went round and called us.

"We had to take out the upstairs window and use a hydraulic platform vehicle to get him out."

The crews removed the glass from the bedroom window so the man could be carried out to the hydraulic platform vehicle, which had travelled from Bolton.

The man, who was conscious, was carried to the waiting ambulance and taken to hospital for treatment.

The glass was returned to the window afterwards.