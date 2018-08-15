Unemployment total still rising in the borough

The number of borough residents needing out-of-work benefits is still going up following the introduction of the full Universal Credit service.

Labour market statistics for July showed there were 5,905 people in the borough receiving assistance while looking for a job.

Other news: Pervert jailed for trying to meet "teen girl" in borough



The figure was an 11 per cent spike on that recorded 12 months ago and also an increase of around 40 on the June total.

However, jobs bosses said the long-term trend is more positive, with the number of jobseekers last month a decrease of 30 per cent since 2010.

It is likely the current rise is due to the roll-out of full Universal Credit bringing more people into the figures and potentially looking for work.

It is a similar story with young jobseekers, with 1,135 18-to-24-year-olds on out-of-work benefits in July.

That is a one per cent rise from last year but a reduction of 54 per cent from the total five years ago and 58 per cent down on the 2010 level.

Younger jobseekers in Wigan are currently the focus of the attention of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), with staff partnering with colleges to ensure leavers heading for the jobs market have good CVs, can write high-quality covering letters and fill out application forms well.

Apprenticeship opportunities will also be promoted extensively once education facilities head back for term in September and the DWP is likely to speak about job chances on social media on the upcoming A-level and GCSE results days.

Nationally the level of young people not in work or full-time education is at a record low of 4.7 per cent.