Two taken to hospital after cars collide close to high school

Two people were taken to hospital after a road collision between two cars close to a secondary school.



Emergency services were called to Manchester Road close to its junction with Parkdale in Astley at around 11am on Thursday.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed two people went to hospital but was unable to confirm the severity of the injuries.

The collision, which happened not far from Astley St Mary's RC High School, involved a blue Audi A1 and an orange Fiat Punto.

A rapid response vehicle also went to the scene.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) attended and closed the road while the incident was dealt with and the casualties received medical attention.

The road re-opened later on Thursday.