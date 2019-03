A woman was taken to hospital after a blaze broke out in a kitchen.

Firefighters from Atherton, Hindley and Leigh were called to Rainbow Drive in Atherton at 1.45pm on Sunday when the fire started in a microwave.

Two adults got out of the house before crews arrived, but one of them needed hospital treatment for smoke inhalation.

There was smoke damage throughout the house.