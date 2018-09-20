Tributes paid to Wigan boy, 4, who drowned in swimming pool on holiday

A four-year-old boy from Hindley has drowned in a swimming pool in Tenerife.



Presley Stockton has been named as the youngster who died at the four-star Paradise Park in Los Cristianos yesterday.

Presley Stockton

Relatives took to social media to pay tribute to Presley.

His grandfather Mike Jolley posted on Facebook: "Today our little P, our little Whirl wind Presley has been taken from us, Our family is broken hearted, fly high my little Angel, you was one in a million"

Jade New Rendle wrote: "My heart hurts so much sad day today. R.i.P are Presley Stockton ! Absolutely devastated. Sending lots of love to all my family stay strong... miss you all so much thinking of you all tonight.!!!"

It is understood the alarm was raised at 3.40pm on Wednesday and despite efforts by the emergency services, Presley could not be saved.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "Our consular staff are supporting the family of a British child who died in Tenerife and are in contact with the Spanish authorities."