These are the roadworks to watch out for across the North West from Monday, March 4 to Sunday, March 10

Here are the planned new and ongoing road improvements on the region's main roads over the coming week.

Details are correct as of Friday, March 1 but could be subject to change, including weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junction 27

Work is underway to improve cycling facilities at the A5209 Crow Orchard Road roundabout, located above the M6 at Junction 27. The scheme is due to be finished in early March. Work is taking place between 10pm and 5am each night and involves lane closures on the approaches to the roundabout and slip road closures at junction 27.

M6 Junction 44

The northbound entry slip road at junction 44 will be closed every night, between 8pm and 6am, until Friday 22 March while work takes place to construct a new police layby.

M6 Junctions 16 to 18 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Holmes Chapel, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Temporary 50mph and 60mph speed limits are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The southbound carriageway will be closed overnight (10pm to 6am) between junctions 17 and 16 for three nights from Monday 4 March, and northbound between the same junctions for three nights from Thursday 7 March. The scheme is due to be completed by the end of March.

M56 Junctions 1 to 3a Sharston Link

A scheme is taking place to improve a 2-mile stretch of the M56, known as the Sharston Link, between junction 3 of the M60 at Cheadle and junction 3a of the M56 at Wythenshawe. The project includes resurfacing the entire route, repairing sections of the carriageway, replacing road markings, and installing new reflective road studs and traffic sensors. The scheme is due to be finished in early March.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed by spring 2020.

A66 Crosthwaite

A contraflow roadworks layout, where one lane is moved onto the opposite carriageway with a temporary barrier in between traffic, will be introduced on the A66 at Crosthwaite roundabout for water main work. The utility company scheme is due to be completed by mid-April.