Storm Gareth: Live updates as heavy rain and gales sweep across Lancashire

Gusts of up to 80mph are expected along the Lancashire coast today and there are fears of widespread travel disruption throughout the morning. We will be bringing you all the latest traffic, travel and weather updates throughout the day.

Storm Gareth is expected to bring gust winds, gales and heavy rain to Lancashire today. Pic - Getty Images. These are all the flood warnings for Lancashire as swelling rivers threaten Chorley, South Ribble, Garstang and Lancaster