Planned Roadworks North West: Monday October 29 to Sunday November 4, 2018

These are the planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week provided by Highways England, correct as of Friday October 26:

M6 Junctions 16 to 19 (Cheshire smart motorway)

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2019.

M6 Junction 19 Knutsford

Occasional work – such as ground investigations – is taking place as part of plans for a major improvement of the roundabout and junction. This requires occasional overnight lane and slip road closures.

M6 Junction 20 (Swineyard Lane)

Maintenance and repair work is taking place to the bridge which carries Swineyard Lane over the M6 at junction 20 near Sworton Heath, south of Lymm. Hard shoulder closures, narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place in both directions to ensure the maintenance scheme can be delivered safely. The scheme is due to be finished by the end of December.

M6 Junction 34

Both exit slip roads will be closed at junction 34 between 8pm and 6am on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 October for grass cutting. A diversion will be in place.

M6 junction 40

Some slip road and lane closures will be in place at junction 40 of the M6 for resurfacing and to paint road markings. The work will be carried out overnight, between 8pm and 6am, and the scheme is due to be completed by the end of October.

M56 Junctions 1 to 4 Sharston Link

Work is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers and improve drainage on the M56. Temporary narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place during the project and some overnight lane and carriageway closures will also be needed. The scheme is due to be finished in the autumn.

M56 Junctions 11 to 12

Temporary narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are in place under the A533 Expressway while bridge maintenance work takes place. The scheme is due to be completed in early 2019.

M57/M58 Switch Island

Construction work is taking place on a £3 million scheme to improve journeys and safety at Switch Island. All of the work will take place overnight to minimise disruption to drivers and the scheme is due to be completed by the end of winter 2018/19.

M60 junctions 8 to 18

Overnight resurfacing work is taking place on the M60 to provide smoother journeys for drivers. Parts of the motorway will be closed overnight between 10pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, with clearly-signed diversions in place. The scheme is due to be finished in the winter.

M60 Brinnington Road bridge

Improvement work to the bridge over the M60 between junctions 26 and 27 is currently taking place, and due to be completed by November. No work will be taking place on the motorway but temporary traffic lights will be in place on the bridge itself. For safety reasons, a closure of Goyt Road will also be required at the junction of with Brinnington Road with localised signed diversion routes. The improvements include increasing the bridge barrier heights and measures to prevent unauthorised pedestrian access onto the bridge.

M62 Junctions 10 to 12

Work is taking place to upgrade the M62 to a smart motorway between Warrington and Eccles, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. Narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit are in place for the safety of drivers and workers. The scheme is due to be completed in spring 2020.

A66 Bassenthwaite Lake

A contraflow is in place on the eastbound carriageway while contractors for the Forestry Commission carry out tree maintenance work from the westbound carriageway. The work is due to be completed by the end of November.

