M58 full closure sees traffic diverted to M6 after multi-vehicle crash on M58 in Lancashire

The M58 has been closed in both directions until this afternoon after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.



A number of vehicles have been involved in a serious collision on the M58 westbound near Wigan.

The M58 was closed in both directions between junction 3 (Bickerstaffe, Ormskirk, St Helens, Rainford) and junction 5 (Skelmersdale, Pimbo, Upholland) after a critical incident at 9.10am.

The closure has now been extended back towards Orrell Interchange in Wigan, where the M58 meets the M6.

Vehicles are being turned around and directed back towards the M6 to pick up a diversion route.

Highways and police are also working towards reopening lanes on the eastbound carriageway, but westbound lanes will remain closed into the afternoon.

An air ambulance has attended the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on the M58 this morning. Pic - Ryan Gillett.

It is not known exactly how many vehicles were involved in the collision but Highways and police have confirmed that 'multiple vehicles' were involved.

A fleet of emergency services vehicles, including two air ambulances, descended on the carriageway to deal with the emergency.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed that they have responded with a number of fire engines.

The number of casualties is not yet known.

Highways are warning that the M58 is likely to remain closed for several hours and trapped traffic is due to be turned around.

Police are urging people to avoid the area as the closure continues to impact Lancashire's motorway network.

The incident is expected to have an impact on the M6, with traffic seeking alternative routes across Lancashire.

More to follow...