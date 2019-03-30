Here's why the M6 near Bamber Bridge was partly closed this afternoon

Traffic police closed a lane of the M6 to assist roadside recovery teams with changing a tyre on a horsebox.

The southbound lane of the motorway was shut while Highways England officers assisted workers from the AA.

The incident happened between junction 29 and 28, near Bamber Bridge and Leyland.

The vehicle had stopped on the hard shoulder but lane one was closed off due to safety concerns for the recovery workers.

All lane of the motorway have now been opened.