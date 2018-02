Drivers using the M6 this morning have been warned to allow extra time for their journeys after a gritter broke down.

The gritter blocked lanes on the northbound carriageway at junction 21 for the A57 Manchester.

Road users hoping to use the southbound carriageway are also being affected as drivers have been slowing down to look at the scene.

The lanes have now been cleared but drivers are being warned that delays are still affecting traffic with tailbacks extending as far back as junction 26.