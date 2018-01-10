Delays after crash on northbound M6

All lanes remain held on a section of the M6 motorway following a "serious" crash, say police.

A spokesman for NW Motorway Police advised at around 12pm that Highways England were working to release trapped traffic - many drivers reported they had been stuck in the incident since around 7am.

The accident, which involved three HGVs, happened during rush-hour between junctions 25 and 26 of the northbound carriageway.

Police confirmed that people have been injured in the incident.

Witnesses to the aftermath of the accident say three HGVs collided which resulted in goods being strewn across the motorway.

Highways England have advised that the accident is expected to clear at around 4pm.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M6 is closed northbound between J25 (Wigan) and J26 (M58) due to a collision involving three HGV's.

"Emergency services are at scene.

"Road users are advised to follow the 'Solid Black Triangle' diversion symbol and exit the M6 at J25.

"From J25 join the A49 northbound until the junction with the A577. At this junction turn left onto the A577 and re-join the M6 at J26."

Police have advised that vehicles caught behind the incident will be released as soon as possible although the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Road users are advised to expect delays and to consider alternative routes for their journeys.