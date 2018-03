A tree fell into the middle of a busy road after being battered by high winds.



Ladies Lane in Hindley was blocked in both directions by the large tree, which fell close to Hindley railway station.

The tree in Ladies Lane, Hindley

Council workers moved swiftly to remove the blockage and the road is now open as usual.

There were no reports of any injuries caused by the fall.