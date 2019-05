Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the M6 southbound due to a vehicle fire.



At around 4pm today (Tuesday), Transport for Greater Manchester tweeted to warn commuters travelling southbound past J26 at Orrell.

Lane closures are in place and delays are expected on the southbound carriageway and on Ormskirk Road.

TfGM said: "Travel update: Lane closures in place on the M6 Junction 26 (Orrell) due to a vehicle fire. Expect delays on the M6 Southbound and A577 Ormskirk Road. #TfGMTraffic."

The vehicle on fire