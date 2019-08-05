Teen badly hurt in off-road bike smash

A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving an off-road motorbike in Leigh.



Police say it is lucky the 16-year-old wasn't even more gravely hurt in the collision last Wednesday afternoon on Greenfold Way.

And they have appealed for help in tracing witnesses who took the rider's damaged vehicle away from the scene after the collision.

It was at around 1.35pm on July 31, a dark-coloured off road motorcycle was travelling along Greenfold Way when the rider became unseated and collided with a lamppost on the nearside pavement.

After the collision, the motorcycle was removed from the scene before the attendance of emergency services.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he currently remains.

Police are appealing for information on the incident.

PC Philip Shaw of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a serious collision which could have easily resulted in much graver injuries for the motorcyclist.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the motorcycle prior to the collision.

“We know that the motorcycle was taken from the scene of the crash by unknown individuals after the incident.

“It’s important that anyone who saw this take place or has any information contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone who has dashcam footage from the area at the time is also urged to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.