Search for driver and passenger after three cars damaged in smash

A driver and passenger fled after their car crashed into two parked vehicles and through a garden fence.

The black Vauxhall Astra went round a corner on Devonshire Road in Atherton and hit a car parked on the road

It then crashed into a car parked on a driveway and through a neighbour's fence.

Emergency services were called at 3.10pm on Sunday, but both the driver and passenger had left before the crews arrived.

The Vauxhall Astra and a Peugeot car were both written off, while a Nissan Qashqai was also damaged.

Firefighters from Atherton made the vehicles safe and called the police, who launched an investigation into what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101.