Police investigating two-car smash which shut road junction

Police are investigating a road smash which closed a junction in the borough.



Emergency services were called to the collision between an Audi Q7 and a Volkswagen Polo at the junction of Lovers Lane and Atherleigh Way at around 11pm on Monday.

The junction had to be closed in all directions while the two wrecked vehicles were moved to a safe place.

There were three people in the cars and they were treated for minor injuries, having all got out of the written-off vehicles before the fire crews arrived.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) also attended but all three people involved declined hospital treatment.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have now begun an investigation.

The junction remained shut for more than an hour.