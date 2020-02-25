Man suffers serious injuries after car crashes into house

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a house.

Emergency services were called to Guest Street in Leigh just before 1.15pm on Tuesday to reports of a collision.

One man, who is in his 40s and understood to be the driver, was trapped in the vehicle and was freed by firefighters using cutting equipment.

He had suffered serious injuries and was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment.

Guest Street was closed between Holden Road and Brewery Lane following the incident.