Lorry fire in town centre closes major route

A town centre road was shut during the morning rush hour due to a lorry being on fire.



Leigh Road was closed in both directions in the middle of Leigh between Prescott Street and the Thomas Burke pub.

However, the route re-opened to traffic shortly after 9am.

Firefighters were called to the large vehicle which was ablaze on Leigh Road at around 7.42am on Tuesday.

A diversion taking motorists via Platt Street and The Avenue was put in place and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) urged drivers to set off on journeys with plenty of time.

Stagecoach also had to divert some of its morning services, with the 9 route going along Twist Lane and Atherleigh Way.