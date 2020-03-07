Driver taken to hospital after car overturned on main road

A man was badly injured when he was trapped in a car that rolled onto its roof on a main road.



Emergency services were called to Spinning Jenny Way in Leigh at 4.50am on Saturday after the crash involving a Mitsubishi Shogun.

The car had hit a lamp post and the man's arms were trapped and injured.

Two fire engines attended, along with the technical rescue unit from Leigh, and crews spent some time working to release the driver from the car.

He was said to be in a stable condition and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Spinning Jenny Way was closed while rescue work took place and some bus services were affected.