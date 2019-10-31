Car crashes into house on busy main road

A bungalow has suffered "substantial" damage after a car crashed through a garden fence and hit the building.



The Ford Ranger 4x4 vehicle hit the bungalow on Tyldesley Road, Tyldesley, just before 7.20am.

It crashed through a fence and hit the rear of the property, which was on the main road, smashing through the wall and window into the living room.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews from Atherton are currently in attendance, along with the technical response unit from Leigh.

"Firefighters are using specialist equipment to make the area safe and Greater Manchester Police are in attendance."

Crews removed the car from the bungalow, shored up the property, carried out gas surveys and made sure residents in the surrounding properties were safe and well.

A woman was checked by paramedics but no-one was not injured.

A police spokesman said: "Shortly before 7.20am we were called to report of a vehicle colliding with a house. The Ford Ranger collided with the front of the property, causing substantial damage."

It is not yet known why the vehicle left the road, but residents expressed their concerns after a number of crashes on Tyldesley Road over the past few years.