Town gathers to mourn tragic youngster

Hundreds of people are expected to gather on Friday afternoon to mourn tragic youngster, Presley Stockton.

Family and friends of the four-year-old will line the streets of Hindley to pay their respects to "Little P" who died on holiday last month.

Presley was found unresponsive in a pool at the Paradise Park Complex in Los Cristianos, Tenerife, on the afternoon of September 19.

His funeral will take place at 2.15pm at St Peter's in Hindley on Friday, October 19.

All guests are reminded to wear colourful clothing in tribute/

The coffin will be leaving from Presley's parents house on Holt Street at about 2pm.

Presley's mum, Kirsty Jolley, and dad, Peter Stockton live across the road from the church, which has supported them with vigils since their son's death.

There will be four pall bearers carrying Presley from his home to the church.

At the end of the ceremony, mourners will be invited to follow a horse-drawn carriage, on foot, up Market Street to Castle Hill Cemetery.

The family-only wake will take place at a local pub.

Wigan Council has asked for sensitivity from motorists who are not attending the funeral.

In a public post, a spokesperson said: "We anticipate congestion on local roads intermittently until approximately 4pm.

"We ask motorists to be sensitive and patient while the funeral procession takes place."