Town centre road closed after car crash

A taxi driver was taken to hospital after a car crash in the early hours.



The emergency services were called to Elliott Street in Tyldesley at 1am on Saturday after a collision between a Volkswagen Sharan taxi and a Peugeot 205.

The male taxi driver suffered suspected back and neck injuries.

He was removed from the vehicle by paramedics and taken to Royal Bolton Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other car left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

Elliott Street was closed for around 30 minutes while firefighters and the police made the scene safe.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to a fail-to-stop collision and appealed for anyone with information about what happened to call them on 101, quoting reference 125 of April 28, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.