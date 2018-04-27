Three fire crews told dumped car had people trapped inside

Firefighters found a burning car which had been dumped after turning out to reports of a road traffic collision.

At around 11am this morning (Friday), Hindley, Atherton and Leigh firefighters received reports of a road traffic collision in Tyldesley.

The caller said that there had been a crash on West Morland Road and that a person was trapped inside.

However, on arrival crews found a car which had been crashed into a footbridge and abandoned.

Crew manager Steve Green said: “It wasn’t a collision with people inside, it looked like a possible stolen car that had been crashed.

“Because there were reports of people inside three appliances turned out. We had to establish if anyone was in there and then extinguish the fire.”

The matter has now been handed over to police.

Anyone with information should call 101.