Three charged after armed robbery at sporting lodge

Three men have been charged following an armed robbery at a sporting lodge in Leigh.

Jordan West, 25 of Bolton Road, Atherton and Richard Johnson, 30, of Anaconda Drive, Salford have both been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft from a motor vehicle and robbery after an incident at The Greyhound on Warrington Road.

Dean Hampson, 39, of Parkway Grove, Little Hulton has also been charged with robbery.

The charges relate to an incident which took place shortly before 9.50am on Thursday, when three armed men robbed The Greyhound hotel and fled in a stolen car.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court today (Friday February 9)