Teen Tyler remembered for his ‘infectious giggle’

Friends and family gathered to say an emotional goodbye to a popular teenager with an “infectious giggle”.

A funeral was held yesterday for 13-year-old Tyler Yates, who had battled brain tumours for most of his life.

Special tributes at Tyler's funeral

Mourners filled Howe Bridge Crematorium, with some people having to stand outside.

His family wore T-shirts featuring Metallica – his favourite band – and the Star Wars-themed coffin was carried inside to the band’s song Nothing Else Matters.

The service started with a moving speech about Tyler and his varied interests, which included dinosaurs, Lego, video games and Star Wars.

He supported Leigh Centurions and enjoyed acting in plays at St John’s and Leigh CE primary schools.

He moved onto Bedford High School, where he loved learning and made great friends, the service heard.

Tyler enjoyed spending time with his family, including his grandparents, and loved his cats.

He enjoyed food and travelling and lived life to the full, with experiences in the last few months including driving a Ferrari and a holiday in Europe.

A teacher at St John’s described Tyler as “a boy full of charisma”, who was always kind to other children.

She said: “We all knew instantly Tyler was going to be a very special member of our school community the minute we met him.”

A teacher from Leigh CE Primary said he had “twinkling eyes and an infectious giggle”.

She said: “Although short, Tyler’s life was full and rich.”

Despite his health issues, he did not like to miss school.

A friend described Tyler as “the bravest young man I have ever met” and “an inspiration and a credit to so many people”.

The service included other tributes and poems, with songs Times Like These by Foo Fighters and One More Light by Linkin Park.

Afterwards, a celebration of Tyler’s life was held at Leigh Sports Village.

People were asked to wear T-shirts from Tyler’s fund-raising campaign or their favourite T-shirts bearing bands, films and characters.

Tyler, from Leigh, died on Thursday, November 30.

He was initially diagnosed with a brain tumour on his first birthday.

Despite treatment, they continued to grow and a fund-raising campaign was launched earlier this year in case he needed treatment in the USA.