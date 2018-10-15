Sweeping changes to borough bus numbers announced

Buses across the borough are set for a massive overhaul after one firm announced sweeping changes to its route numbers.

Stagecoach is set to make the changes to bus numbers and fare charges on several of its services across Wigan, Leigh and Ashton, which it says will simplify the experience for commuters.

The changes will be made in two batches, beginning later this month and again in January 2019.

A statement on the Stagecoach website said: “We want to make using a Stagecoach bus easy for you.

“We’ve simplified our route numbers and single fares, so many of you who buy single fares will now be paying less.”

Routes changing on Sunday October 28 will be:

- 631 (Wigan to Highfield Grange) is changing to the 1.

- 632 (Wigan to Hawkley Hall) is changing to the 2.

- 621 (Kitt Green circular) is changing to the 3.

- 628 (Kitt Green Circular) is changing to the 4.

- 625 (Wigan to Beech Hill) is changing to the 5.

- 626 (Wigan to Beech Hill) is changing to the 6.

These changes will be followed on January 27 by more alterations, which are:

- 540 (Wigan to Bolton) will become the 7.

- 598 (Wigan to Leigh) will become the 8.

- 658 (Wigan to Higher Folds, via Leigh) will become the 9.

- 600 (Wigan to Leigh, via Ashton) will become the 10.

- 601 (Wigan to Leigh, via Ashton) will become the 10a.

However, the bus company said it would be keeping some Wigan route numbers as they were.

These include the 34/X34 to Manchester, the 113 to Preston, the 593 to Leigh, the 634 to Castle Hill and the 635 to Wrightington Hospital.

Ticket prices will also be changing from Sunday October 28.

Single fares bought from the driver have been simplified, starting at £1.50 and increasing in 50p increments up to £3.50.

Commuters will be able to check their new fares in advance by using the “Plan a journey” option on the Stagecoach website.

Wigan Dayrider prices will increase from £4 to 4.20, and seven-day tickets will rise from £14 to £14.50.

The prices of one day, seven day and longer period tickets covering travel throughout Greater Manchester are unchanged.

The changes will come into effect on the same day that Wigan opens its new bus station, two months ahead of time after a £15.7m reconstruction project.

To find out more about the changes to bus services, visit stagecoachbus.com