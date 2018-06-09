Suspected arson attack on flat

Police are investigating following a fire in a flat which is thought to have been arson.

Emergency services were called to the ground-floor flat on Hope Carr Road in Leigh shortly after 9am on Saturday.

They found a front window was smashed and a blaze had begun inside the property.

Crews from Leigh, Hindley and Atherton fire stations worked to extinguish the flames and then clear the smoke-logged flat.

Fortunately no-one was in the address at the time.

The situation was immediately regarded as suspicious and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have now begun looking into the circumstances.

It was around two and a half hours before all the fire crews could leave the scene.