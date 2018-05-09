Strike date announced for borough's hospital staff

Hundreds of hospital staff opposed to their jobs being transferred to a controversial new firm will go on strike for 48 hours later this month.



Unison has given Wrightington, Wigan And Leigh NHS Foundation Trust notice that members who work in roles including catering, cleaning and portering will be on strike on Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24.

The strike will run for 48 hours and nearly 600 members of the trade union are expected to take part.

The action has been prompted by the trust’s proposal to move NHS workers’ jobs to a new company called WWL Solutions.

Last week, an enormous 89 per cent of those who responded to Unison’s formal ballot on the creation of WWL Solutions voted in favour of industrial action, with a turnout of 73 per cent.

Unison claims that while the trust's management say it is a necessary cost-saving initiative, chief executive Andrew Foster had described in a staff newsletter how the trust had met its financial plan for the year and achieved a bottom-line surplus of £8.6m.

Sean Gibson, Unison's North West regional organiser, said: “Providing quality care is a team effort and it is hugely important to staff that they are all part of the NHS team. Our members feel very strongly that they do not want their employment to be shifted to an outsourced company. They feel so strongly that they are willing to take strike action to stop it.

“The recent news about the trust’s financial position shows that the outsourcing plan is not necessary. Staff are very upset and angry that they have contributed to the success of the trust and are now having their wishes ignored by senior management. They don’t want thanks, they just want to be allowed to continue working directly for the NHS.

“A strike now looks very likely. Time is short and the trust needs to listen to its staff and act now to ditch the WWL Solutions proposal.”

Trust chiefs have repeatedly sought to allay fears by saying it has no wish to water down anyone’s working rights or pensions.

The trust has been contacted for a comment.