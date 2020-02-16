Strictly Come Dancing remembers Caroline Flack as 'one of a kind'

BBC dancing show Strictly Come Dancing has remembered Caroline Flack as someone who had "an infectious energy and passion for dance".

The Love Island presenter's family confirmed her death, aged 40, on Saturday.

Troubled Caroline Flack leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court where she pleaded not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton

She took part in the BBC One series in 2014 and emerged the winner alongside her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

She told The Sun that year that she had learnt to ignore her detractors, saying: "Not everyone is going to like you so you have to filter it."

But four years later she told the same paper of the difficulties she faced after lifting the glitterball trophy, saying she felt as though her body was "covered" in "clingfilm" the morning after her dance floor triumph, adding that she felt "ridiculous" feeling so low.

She added: "I couldn't get up and just couldn't pick myself up at all that next year."

The presenter's death comes after two other Love Island stars took their own lives in recent years and less than a year after the scrapping of an ITV show following the death of a participant.

A former Love Island contestant paid tribute to Flack and called for a change in the way the media operates.

Series two contestant Zara Holland tweeted: "The media & trolls are killing people. Please THINK before you speak."

A statement posted on the official Strictly Twitter account said: "The entire Strictly Come Dancing family are heartbroken to hear this incredibly sad news.

"Caroline had an infectious energy and passion for dance, she shone brightly in the Strictly ballroom every week and became an incredible champion.

"Words cannot express our sadness, she was simply one of a kind. We are sending our love to all her family and friends during this difficult time".

The dancing show's host, Tess Daly, also shared a tribute, tweeting: "Absolutely shocked and devastated at this tragic news. Rest in peace Caroline you beautiful girl. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones at this time XXXX".

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli tweeted: "Just can't believe it... Always so much fun to be around, such sad news. RIP."

TV presenter Jonathan Ross was also among the many people from the world of entertainment and beyond remembering the TV star.

Ross tweeted: "I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better. She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It's awful."

TV duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared a tribute on their joint Twitter account, writing: "We are both devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack. It is beyond sad. Beyond words. So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest In Peace Caroline XX."

Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who appeared last year with Flack in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, said the news was "just awful" and added: "In my brief experience of meeting her on #GBBO she was big hearted, funny and very likeable. What terrible times she must have gone through recently. A tragedy."

Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl posted a tribute to Flack on Instagram, saying that her death was "just so utterly gut wrenchingly tragic".

She said: "I can't even find my words. rest in peace Caroline.

"I wish we could just be kinder. I wish we could just be open minded to each other and I wish we could be more understanding and mindful of one another and what issues people may be struggling with beneath the surface. We're all human! My heart aches for her family and loved ones at this terrible time of pain. Sending love."

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall described Flack as "a fun, kind beautiful person" and said it was "so unfair that this has happened" in a tweet.

He added: "Let's pray we learn from this and remember to be a little bit more compassionate to people when they are down".

Her friend Dawn O'Porter posted a string of messages on Twitter, saying: "At some point I will find my words, and I will write the tribute she deserves. My dear friend. I'm lost."

In separate posts, she wrote: "We had so much fun" and also tweeted: "I'm broken."

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid tweeted: "My heart is absolutely broken for Caroline Flack and everybody who loves her."

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield also paid tribute to Flack with a post on his Instagram stories.

He added text above a message that Flack had posted on social media, which read: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

Schofield wrote: "You poor darling girl my heart is breaking #BeKind".

His ITV co-presenter Holly Willoughby shared a picture of herself with Flack on Instagram, captioning it: "Utterly heart breaking... life is so precious and yet so fragile... huge love to Caroline's family..."