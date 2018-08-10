Storm Debby set to hit Lancashire with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong gales

Temperatures are set to dip this weekend, with Storm Debby set to bring wet and windy weather conditions to certain parts of the UK, including Lancashire.

Storm Debby is currently making its way over the Atlantic and the change in weather this weekend is due to the tail end of the Storm.

Storm Debby is currently making its way over the Atlantic and the change in weather this weekend is due to the tail end of the Storm

Although the Storm did not hit the US mainland, it instead formed 1,200 miles east of Boston on Tuesday, with winds hitting 60mph.

Similarly to Storm Chris, who also made its way to the UK over the Atlantic a few weeks ago, the force of Storm Debby is expected to lose some of its power as it crosses the large body of water, but it is still likely to cause some weather disruption to the UK.

Up to 30mm of rain could fall in an hour in certain places in the UK, alongside thunderstorms, lightning, hailstones and winds as strong as 60mph.

Some transport disruption is now expected.

Temperatures are set to dip this weekend, with Storm Debby set to bring wet and windy weather conditions to certain parts of the UK, including Lancashire

According to the Met Office today Lancashire will see “A few bright spells are likely today, but skies will frequently cloud over and bring the risk of some heavy and perhaps thundery downpours. It will be breezy as the showers pass through, and generally feeling cool through the day. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

“Any showers will clear to leave a fine but chilly end to the evening, then it will stay dry with clear spells through the early hours. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

“A bright but chilly start to the day. Skies will cloud over into the afternoon, with some rain arriving later, and turning heavy overnight into Sunday. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

“Unsettled on Sunday with some heavy downpours possible, and breezy too. Monday and Tuesday unsettled; rather cloudy and humid with some bright spells possible, but outbreaks of rain likely too.

However, the change in temperatures are only set to briefly disrupt the warmer weather, as forecasters are now predicting a return in warm temperatures which could last well into October.

This week the Met Office said: “For August-October, the probability the UK average temperature will fall into the warmest of our five categories is around 55 per cent.

"The coldest of our five categories is less than 5 per cent.”