Staff threatened in raid at mobile phone shop

Police have issued three images of men wanted in connection with a robbery at a mobile phone shop.



They were called to the EE shop on Bradshawgate, Leigh, at around 11.40am on Wednesday, May 9 to reports that three men had entered the shop.

They were said to have threatened staff and ripped phones from the display, before leaving with goods worth almost £5,000.

Images of three men wanted in connection with the robbery have now been released and police are hoping the public can help to identify them.

PC Georgina Longman said: “We have issued images of three men wanted in connection with this brazen robbery, we are hoping the public can help us identify them.

“This happened in the middle of the day, when there were customers in the shop.

“We know that the public’s help will be key in order for us to find those responsible and get justice for those staff and customers left shaken and terrified.”

Anyone with information or who may know who the men are is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7225.

Alternatively, call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.