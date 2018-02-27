Snowfall causes rush hour chaos across Wigan

Heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures are causing early morning travel disruption as the wintry weather looks set to continue.



Slow moving traffic has already been reported across the borough as the icy roads make for dangerous driving conditions.

One traveller told Wigan Today: "It's taken me an hour and 35 minutes to get to work this morning. The roads in Wigan are clear (of snow) but the traffic is still moving really slow."

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow throughout today. The snowfall is set to ease as the morning goes on but is expected to pick up again later, just in time for the evening rush hour.

Tonight's minimum temperature is predicted to be -7c.

Gritters were out in force across Wigan last night which meant most of the main roads were clear but side roads were still treacherous.

The DW Stadium in the wintry weather

Roads across the UK have already seen a blanketing of snow, with police forces reporting treacherous driving conditions and blocked routes.

No borough schools have been closed by the weather but many are urging parents to take care when taking their children to school.

Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, the borough's fitness and wellbeing service, has also cancelled all of its health walks and cycle rides for the day due to the weather conditions. It also advised that it is likely that further activities throughout the week will also be called off.

Wigan Council also revealed that bin collections have been affected by the adverse conditions.

These guys look a little cold!

In a statement online they said: "Waste crews are out as normal this morning but they are struggling to access some streets due to the snow. Areas affected are Billinge, Winstanley, Highfield, Howe Bridge, Atherton, Mosley Common and Tyldesley.

"If you're due a bin collection today please leave your bin out as normal and the crews will return to collect it when they can."