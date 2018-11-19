Snow set to hit the North West this week as temperatures plummet close to freezing

Temperatures are set to plummet this week as a cold front comes in from the east, with overnight temperatures as low as 2C.

According to the Met Office, “mild southerly winds will be replaced by colder easterly winds from Europe, as high pressure becomes established to the north east of the UK.”

Will Lang, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said, “Temperatures so far this month have been very mild, with some places this week seeing highs of 16 or 17 Celsius.

However, this week “temperatures will fall markedly as easterly winds bring much colder air across the country, limiting temperatures by day to between six and nine Celsius.

"At the moment there is little signal for significant wintry conditions, with any snow most likely across higher ground in Scotland and northern England.

“Temperatures will fall close to or below freezing for many, with frosts increasingly likely through the week.”

Weather forecast for the week

This evening in the North West will be “Cold overnight with brisk winds ushering in showers which will become more frequent, with some heavier bursts likely, according to the Met Office.

“Over higher ground the showers could be wintry with a mix of sleet and snow. Minimum temperature 2 °C.”

Tomorrow “Showers will continue, perhaps with some longer spells of rain, with sleet and snow over high ground. It will feel cold under mostly cloudy skies and in brisk easterly winds. Maximum temperature 8 °C.”

Wednesday to Friday will see “Early showers on Wednesday easing to leave a fine day with sunshine. A risk of frost and ice early on Thursday and Friday, but often cloudy with occasional showers.”

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, Mr Lang adds: "At the moment, it looks like the cold spell will last until at least the end of next week and possibly into the start of December”.

“There are some signs we may see snowfall to lower levels by then, although it is too early to say with confidence.”