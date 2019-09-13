Smoke fills the sky as firefighters tackle large blaze at launderette

Residents were urged to keep their doors and windows closed as firefighters tackled a large blaze at a launderette.



Crews from across Greater Manchester were called to Impressed Laundry, on Common Lane, Tyldesley, just after 6.45am on Friday to reports of a fire.

Other news: 'Determination' of rehab staff in Wigan and Leigh taking strike action is recognised by trades council



They spent several hours working to bring the fire under control, eventually scaling back operations shortly before 10am.

People living in the area were told to keep their windows closed due to smoke in the area.

Wigan Council earlier said residents were being evacuated and a rescue centre was being set up, but it was then decided that an evacuation was not needed.

Common Lane was closed in both directions between Brindle Street and Cumbermere Lane, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

A fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters from across Greater Manchester were mobilised to an incident involving a large commercial premises in Common Lane, Tyldesley at 6.47am on September 13, 2019.

"A number of local residents have been evacuated while firefighters are using breathing apparatus and jets to tackle the fire. Crews are also putting water onto the blaze from above, using a hydraulic platform. An ultra-high pressure lance is also in use.

"Those local to the incident are asked to keep doors and windows closed and avoid the area to allow our crew to work."

An update at 9.50am said: "Three fire engines remain at the scene in Common Lane, Tyldesley. The incident has scaled back and the remaining crews are damping down. All residents are now allowed to return to their homes."

A council spokesman said: "Please be aware that there are some road closures in place due to the incident so bear that in mind when travelling in the area this morning.

"St George's Central CE Primary School in Tyldesley will remain open today. Children will be kept inside all day and windows and doors will be closed until the smoke has cleared.

"Residents are not required to evacuate their properties.

"Advice from the fire service is that local residents should keep their windows and doors closed and avoid the area."