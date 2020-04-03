Six patients have died from coronavirus in Wigan

Covid-19 has claimed six Wigan patients' lives so far, official figures reveal.

As the virus sweeps the nation and world, NHS England is keeping a running total of cases and fatalities, both UK-wide and locally.

And the figures show that the borough's first three deaths all happened on Sunday. Another fatality came on Tuesday and two further patients lost their lives on Wednesday.

Among those was a 73-year-old man who crashed into nurse Lucy Duncan's car as she drove home from work last week and to whom she tended for hours while paramedics arrived and after he was taken to hospital.

So far there have been 91 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the borough but as there is so little testing going on at present and most people feeling ill are advised to self-isolate and not seek medical attention unless their condition deteriorates, it is assumed that the real infection rate is far higher.

The national figure for cases currently stands at 33,718 case of which 2,921 have, sadly, proved fatal.

A message from the Editorial Director, Gillian Parkinson:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy when you pop out for your essential shop or subscribing for delivery.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: "Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role."

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE: You can subscribe for delivery by contacting us at subscriptions@jpimedia.co.uk or calling us on 0330 4033004 for details of a participating newsagent near you.