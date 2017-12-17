Firefighters who battled a shed fire at a Leigh home have said it could be a "malicious act".

Crews from Leigh and Hindley reported to calls of a fire in a garden on Cameron Road at around 3.30pm.

Once on their way, they were called to say that the flames had spread to the neighbouring property, but this turned out to be untrue.

Watch manager Mark Murphy of Leigh fire crew said that they were in attendance for around 30 minutes in total, in which time they secured the empty property.

"The police have been informed of the incident," he said. "There was no one in the property at the time but it seems it may have been a malicious act.

"It was well alight when we got there. It all collapsed and fell in on itself. The shed itself and its contents were completely destroyed by the fire, there was a whole melted mass of stuff in there."

No one was injured in the blaze. Anyone with information about the fire should contact police on 101.