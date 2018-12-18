Seven cars damaged in car park crash

Seven cars were damaged in a collision in a car park at a borough retail park.

It is understood the driver of one car hit two vehicles, but they then bumped into several others at Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh.

Crews from Leigh fire station were called at 12.30pm on Tuesday to move the vehicles, disconnect the battery from the car and make the area safe.

The vehicles all suffered damage but it was reported to be minor.

The woman driving the car was not injured.