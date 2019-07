Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace family of a woman from Wigan.

Linda Kerr, 54, died at her home address on Greenfields Crescent, Ashton-in-Makerfield, on Wednesday June 26.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death but police have struggled to find any surviving relatives so far.

Anyone with information about Linda’s next of kin should contact the Police Coroner’s Office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.