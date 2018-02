Scouts braved the brisk weather over the weekend to take part in a fund-raising car wash.

The lads at 3rd Hindley Scout Group got stuck in to cleaning cars and vans.

Daniel Goodier, 15, cleans a car

And the event was held in aid of five local scouts - Lewis Oakley, Ben Heaton, Dominic Shaw, Ben Fazackerley and Daniel Goodier - who have won places at the annual scouting Jamboree in America.