Schools close following 'hoax bomb threats'

Schools have been closed across the country following "malicious" hoax bomb threats.



Police have received a number of reports of threats made to schools across Greater Manchester but have not yet specified the nature of the threats.

The hoax email has been received in schools in Humberside, London, Cambridgeshire as well as many other parts of the country, prompting many to evacuate students and staff.

People have posted images of the email to social media.



Specialist officers are continuing to investigate after a number of believed "malicious hoax threats" were sent to schools across Greater Manchester.

The threats were sent this morning and police are working alongside schools and local authorities to find who is responsible.

At this time the communications are believed to be malicious hoaxes and there is not thought to be any direct threat to our communities.

Assistant Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, said: “We have been working closely with schools this morning and have advised them to make contact with parents.

“I understand the concern that this will have caused but we felt it was important to let parents know that we are aware of the reports and are taking action.

“I want to reiterate that there is not believed to be any direct threat following these reports which at this stage, are believed to be malicious hoax communications.

“We are looking in to every single report and will continue to provide updates as soon as we can.”

Details surrounding Wigan schools have not yet been disclosed. More to follow.