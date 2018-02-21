Schoolgirl Megan goes the extra mile for the homeless

School pupils have dug deep to donate heaps of gifts and essential items to the borough’s homeless.

Generous youngsters from Golborne High School donated bin bags full of necessities to The Brick, following the relaunch of their popular Golborne Homeless Appeal several weeks ago.

Each tutor group brought in leftover Christmas presents, blankets, warm clothing, hygiene products and food and filled boxes.

The school began its appeal after some pupils visited The Brick as part of their religious education course.

The students and teachers were particularly moved by their experience at the homelessness charity, after realising that some of the people accessing the service were from their very own communities in Lowton and Golborne.

All pupils and staff from the Lowton Road high school were heavily involved in the donation drive, so much so that headteacher Alison Gormally was unable to single out any one tutor group as the winner.

A special recognition went to year seven pupil Megan Leach, who went above and beyond by sending letters to companies such as the Co-op, a local dentist and even her mum’s friends to ask for donations.

After successfully gaining enough interest, Megan brought in vast amounts of food, toiletries, blankets and over 50 tubes of toothpaste.

Megan said: “I thought that if you’re going to donate, you may as well go all out.

“Items can mean nothing to you but the world to someone else.”

When asked about what she would do now if she saw someone on the streets, she added: “Even though The Brick do a lot of work for homeless people, it’s also important to do our bit.

“That’s why my mother and I usually buy a sandwich for them if we see someone on the streets.”

A spokesman for the school said: “We’re extremely proud of our whole school community and everybody’s generosity to people who need our help.”