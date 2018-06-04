Schoolgirl Evie in epic charity swim

A nine-year-old girl swam the equivalent of the English channel more than THREE times in an epic charity fund-raiser inspired by her grandfather.



Evie Cutter, from Hindley, completed the amazing feat to raise cash for Diabetes UK, as part of the charity’s Swim 22 challenge which saw participants complete 22 sponsored miles (the length of the English channel) at their local pools.

But the St Benedict’s primary pupil ended up swimming 70 miles - more than triple the usual distance.

She initially planned to do a 44-mile run but ploughed through the distance in just two months and decided to push herself even further.

Evie’s five-year-old sister Alivia, mum Leigh and dad Lee, also helped her with the challenge, completing a further 22 miles between them to take the family’s overall distance to 92 miles.

Evie, who is part of the Wigan Swimming Club, said her inspiration for taking part in the challenge was her 64-year-old grandad Andy, who has lived with Type 1 Diabetes since he was a child.

She said: “I would swim all around the world for my grandad if it would help people learn more about diabetes.

“I have loved the Swim 22 challenge, I am going to push myself for 100 miles next year.”

Mum Leigh, 34, beamed with pride when talking about her daughters’ efforts to raise money.

“I am overwhelmed by the girls’ achievements and determination,” she said.

“Evie is so focused and Alivia’s little legs just keep going. I am so proud of my little mermaids.”

This is the second big swim that sisters Evie and Alivia have taken part in for Diabetes UK, having organised their own challenge two years ago.

There are an estimated 4.6 million people living with diabetes in the UK.

If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications, including lower limb amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

There is currently no known cure for any type of diabetes.

There is still time to sponsor Evie’s efforts here before June 22.

Visit Diabetes UK's website to find out more about diabetes and the research behind it.