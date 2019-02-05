School pupil lands breakthrough TV role

A young Wigan actor is set to become a familiar face as he makes his TV debut.

Adam Little, from Hindley Green, has been cast in new BBC One drama Years and Years which features a starry cast topped by national acting treasure Dame Emma Thompson.

Emma Thompson also stars in the show

The talented Hindley Green 15-year-old spoke of his disbelief at landing the dream part and his excitement at the prospect of heading off to join a top film crew on location.

The Westleigh School pupil is also aiming for a career at the top in acting and is under no illusions that getting where he wants to be will involve a huge amount of hard graft.

Adam said: “When I heard I had got the part I had to keep putting the phone on mute because I was running around screaming. I was very excited.

“It was actually very surprising because I was only in the audition for a few minutes so I didn’t think I was going to get it.

“Being on TV is all new to me and I can’t wait. It’s going to absolutely crazy because I grew up watching some of these actors so to actually work with them is incredible.

“I’m going to try to get a few words in with them but I’m not going to take it for granted either. I need to make sure I show up every day and prove I’m worth as much as these big names on the set. Hopefully things will start taking off but in this industry things can change very quickly.

"Adam plays Lee and describes his character as “a troubled lad who’s been through a lot”.

The gripping series has been penned by Russell T Davies and also has a strongly political dimension, with Thompson playing the prime minister and the episodes following the central family through 15 years of turmoil and instability.

Adam’s character appears in at least a couple of episodes and he has been given filming dates in February and March.

However, rubbing shoulders with A-listers is not entirely a new experience for Adam as he went to a drama school run by Jack P Shepherd, aka David Platt in Coronation Street, and was put in touch with his agent by Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald in the iconic soap.

Adam said: “He came to see one of the shows we did at the acting school and then I was at an event with my mum and he was there. He saw me, told me he liked my work and gave me this contact. Luckily I rang and they wanted me. It’s funny how things happen, it all went from there.”

Adam first knew he wanted to act when he played the Artful Dodger in a production of Oliver! and it was pointed out he had a talent for treading the boards.

He started going to A Will and A Way drama school run by well-known local TV actor Will Travis and has also nurtured his talent with the support of the Westleigh Lane school.

He says one of the nice things about potentially getting his break in the industry is to reward his mum Mandy for her incredible support of his artistic ambitions.

He said: “She’s overwhelmed. It’s only the two of us and she’s been pushing me all these years. The good thing about her is she’s very honest and if she’s not keen on something she will tell me. She wants me to keep progressing.

“I can finally treat her to something nice after this job.”

Adam’s success in getting onto the primetime show has also delighted The Westleigh School.

Head of arts and drama teacher Daniella Fraternale said: “Adam really shows his passion for drama in Westleigh productions and is also level-headed and really hard-working. I’m so proud of him.

“He’s a popular lad with both teachers and peers and is also one our bullying ambassadors.

“It’s just phenomenal we have got this role model for keeping arts in the community. It makes other people think they are from the borough and can do the same.”