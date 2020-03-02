RSPCA appeal to find who dumped dying dog in field

The RSPCA is appealing for help to find the person responsible for dumping an emaciated and dying dog during his hour of need.

A member of the public came across the dying dog in some trees on Four Fields between Little Hulton and New Bury in Farnworth on the morning of Friday, February 21.

The woman took the emaciated tan and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog back to her home in Saint James Street in Bolton and alerted the RSPCA.

Inspector Angela Paxton-Taylor was called to the scene and could see the dog, which she named Oscar, was in poor health and had all his bones protruding. She described him as “barely alive”.

She rushed him to a nearby vets for emergency treatment but he sadly died later that evening.

Oscar was not microchipped and now the RSPCA are appealing for information to trace his owner and for anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

Angela said: “The poor dog looked close to death and I was worried he was going to pass away as I rushed him to the vets.

“He has clearly been neglected and had all his bones protruding. It has obviously taken a long time for him to get in this state - and then to callously dump him and leave him alone to die is just beyond words.

“He was a lovely boy and it is terribly upsetting that he passed away. The vet said he was severely dehydrated and malnourished.”

“I am hoping someone will recognise him so I can trace his owners or someone may have seen something suspicious which may help with my inquiries.

Anyone who can help should call the RSPCA appeals line number on 0800 123 8018.