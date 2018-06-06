Royal invitation for life-saver Tina

An ambulance service worker who has saved numerous lives was recognised for her efforts with an invitation to Buckingham Palace.

Tina Roe, an emergency medical technician for North West Ambulance Service, was chosen to attend the special royal event by the chief executive after receiving many commendations for saving lives.

The event at Buckingham Palace was Prince Charles’ 70th birthday patronage celebration and was the first appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their wedding.

Tina, who lives in Golborne, said: “It was amazing. I had a fab day. The weather was beautiful.

“Meghan was there with Harry and Harry did a speech. We had afternoon tea in the gardens. I really enjoyed it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall met some of the 6,000 people who were invited from 386 of his patronages and 20 of his military associations.

Guests from the police, fire, ambulance, mountain rescue and RNLI also attended.

Tina said: “It was nice to see all the different people who work just as hard as I do. I felt so proud to represent the ambulance service.”

The former Golborne High School pupil was invited to the celebration because of the commendations she had earned for saving lives.

Many of these were while she was working for the ambulance service, based in Warrington.

But Tina has also made a difference while off-duty, including resuscitating someone who had a cardiac arrest in Sainsbury’s in Wigan.

Tina said: “I’m really proud. I was a bit shocked when the letter first came though saying I had been invited.

“I feel like I’m doing my job. I didn’t expect that. As long as someone says ‘thank you’ I’m happy with that.

“I tend to see a lot of jobs outside work and get involved. I can’t walk by and see someone struggling, I have to help.”

Despite her efforts, Tina believes she works just as hard as other emergency service staff.

She said: “I think everybody does an amazing job within the emergency services, whether it’s ambulance, fire or police. I feel everybody works as hard as one another.”